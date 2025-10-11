Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,004 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. $ALLY

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 40,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 59.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 22.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 22.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALLY. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. BTIG Research raised shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

NYSE ALLY opened at $36.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.52 and a 12-month high of $44.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.18.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ally Financial had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

