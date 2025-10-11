Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,110 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. $FHI

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 249.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,199,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,509 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,048,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,696,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,208,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,760,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,178,000 after acquiring an additional 265,590 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FHI shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Zacks Research lowered Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Federated Hermes from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $50.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.52 and a 200 day moving average of $45.99. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.05 and a 52 week high of $54.42.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $424.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.83 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 21.67%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

