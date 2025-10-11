Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,372 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF $FHLC

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,676,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,566,000 after buying an additional 42,389 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,763,000 after buying an additional 49,471 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 567,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,762,000 after buying an additional 10,025 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 551,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,666,000 after buying an additional 28,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 280,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,167,000 after buying an additional 83,085 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $68.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.50. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $60.35 and a one year high of $73.16.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

