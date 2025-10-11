Truist Financial Corp Sells 15,016 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. $TNDM

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,531 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 15,016 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 193,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,467 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,348 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.69.

In other news, CFO Leigh Vosseller acquired 13,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.89 per share, with a total value of $149,410.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,566.20. The trade was a 115.68% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John F. Sheridan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.23 per share, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 106,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,725.21. The trade was a 10.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $945.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.48. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $38.94.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 20.51% and a negative return on equity of 65.40%. The business had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

