Truist Financial Corp Sells 15,741 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF $FEZ

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,741 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FEZ. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 5,340.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 715.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Bensler LLC bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $16,266,000. Finally, Matauro LLC bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,699,000.

Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $61.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.61. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $63.60.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

