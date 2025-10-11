Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,989 Shares of Gentex Corporation $GNTX

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gentex by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,581,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $526,159,000 after acquiring an additional 886,785 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,728,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,392 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Gentex by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,673,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $178,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,471 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Gentex by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,082,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $165,012,000 after acquiring an additional 687,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Gentex by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,655,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,482,000 after acquiring an additional 160,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

GNTX stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.31. Gentex Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $20.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.94 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.82%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gentex Corporation will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Gentex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 16th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gentex in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research downgraded Gentex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $25.00 target price on Gentex in a report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $32.00 target price on Gentex in a report on Monday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

