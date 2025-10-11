Truist Financial Corp Sells 3,176 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boulay Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boulay Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,538,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,989 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,469,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,049,000 after purchasing an additional 18,780 shares in the last quarter. Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc. now owns 415,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,203,000 after purchasing an additional 17,885 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 247,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 75,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 335,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 13,772 shares in the last quarter.

FNDX stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average is $24.39. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $26.66.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

