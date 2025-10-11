Truist Financial Corp Sells 329 Shares of Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Celestica were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Celestica by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 45.6% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 2.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 14.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 19,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLS stock opened at $243.91 on Friday. Celestica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $263.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.79 and a beta of 1.88.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. Celestica had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 5.11%.The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Celestica has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.370-1.530 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.500 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Celestica from $126.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Securities lowered Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Celestica from $172.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Celestica in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.38.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

