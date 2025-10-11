Truist Financial Corp Sells 452 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,404 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 56.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 208 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 47.6% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $244,080.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 33,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,820,205.40. The trade was a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $205,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,080 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,241.60. This represents a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,247,635. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on EA. Oppenheimer lowered Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Baird R W lowered Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.00.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA opened at $200.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.77. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.21 and a 52-week high of $203.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.51.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

