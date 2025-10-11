Truist Financial Corp Sells 4,555 Shares of SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF $SELV

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF (BATS:SELV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,555 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of BATS:SELV opened at $31.34 on Friday. SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $31.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.80. The company has a market cap of $161.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a $0.1297 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd.

The SEI Large Cap Low Volatility Factor ETF (SELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap US companies, seeking to achieve low volatility. Selection is based on a factor scoring model, a risk model and an optimization process.

