Truist Financial Corp Takes $2.29 Million Position in JBT Marel Corporation $JBTM

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JBT Marel Corporation (NYSE:JBTM – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 19,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,000.

Get JBT Marel alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas bought a new stake in shares of JBT Marel during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,853,000. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of JBT Marel during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,515,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of JBT Marel during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of JBT Marel during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,308,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JBT Marel during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JBTM shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of JBT Marel in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair upgraded JBT Marel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $169.00 price target on JBT Marel in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

JBT Marel Price Performance

Shares of JBTM stock opened at $134.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.01 and its 200-day moving average is $124.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -58.93, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. JBT Marel Corporation has a 52 week low of $90.08 and a 52 week high of $148.76.

JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $439.40 million for the quarter. JBT Marel had a positive return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. Equities research analysts expect that JBT Marel Corporation will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JBT Marel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. JBT Marel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.47%.

About JBT Marel

(Free Report)

JBT Marel Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBT Marel Corporation (NYSE:JBTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JBT Marel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBT Marel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.