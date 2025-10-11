Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $43.59 and traded as high as $63.95. Tutor Perini shares last traded at $60.52, with a volume of 594,315 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on TPC shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tutor Perini presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Tutor Perini Trading Down 2.0%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.24 and its 200 day moving average is $43.59. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. Tutor Perini’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Tutor Perini

In other Tutor Perini news, Chairman Ronald N. Tutor sold 116,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $7,503,323.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 4,154,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,736,623.09. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney J. Feltenstein sold 124,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $8,223,101.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 187,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,352,593.04. This represents a 39.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 725,000 shares of company stock valued at $44,824,931. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tutor Perini

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 4,166.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,153,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,182 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,031,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,444,000 after acquiring an additional 580,963 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,122,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 438.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 610,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,569,000 after acquiring an additional 497,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 720,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,251,000 after acquiring an additional 487,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

Further Reading

