U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.37 and traded as high as $2.72. U.S. Global Investors shares last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 73,048 shares trading hands.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GROW

U.S. Global Investors Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.31 million, a P/E ratio of -64.25 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 8th. The asset manager reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%.

U.S. Global Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently -225.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 15,673 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Kanen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,179,000. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 648,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 197,934 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.