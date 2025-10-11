US Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

US Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,363 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 7.9% of US Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 231,385 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.84.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,925,379 shares of company stock worth $694,277,421. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $183.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.49.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

