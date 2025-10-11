Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.62 and traded as high as $14.44. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II shares last traded at $14.02, with a volume of 74,851 shares trading hands.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.62.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th.
About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
