Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.62 and traded as high as $14.44. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II shares last traded at $14.02, with a volume of 74,851 shares trading hands.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.62.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 276,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

