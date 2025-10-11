VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.92 and traded as high as $3.00. VOC Energy Trust shares last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 183,144 shares changing hands.

Get VOC Energy Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of VOC Energy Trust in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust Trading Down 1.7%

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.98 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.32.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 88.65% and a return on equity of 83.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter.

VOC Energy Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.0%. VOC Energy Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.86%.

Institutional Trading of VOC Energy Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in VOC Energy Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in VOC Energy Trust in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 45,631 shares during the last quarter.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.