Waters Corporation $WAT Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WAT. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 40,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 530,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,599,000 after purchasing an additional 28,018 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth $1,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

WAT stock opened at $331.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $299.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.19. Waters Corporation has a 1 year low of $275.05 and a 1 year high of $423.56.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter. Waters had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 21.71%. Analysts anticipate that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Waters from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $385.00 target price on Waters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Waters from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.56.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

