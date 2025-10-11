Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $225,000 in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. $VPG

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VPG. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 648.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the first quarter worth about $254,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 34.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the first quarter worth about $460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

VPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Vishay Precision Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research cut Vishay Precision Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

VPG opened at $30.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $33.81. The firm has a market cap of $410.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -343.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Vishay Precision Group had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 0.43%.The business had revenue of $75.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.93 million. Vishay Precision Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

