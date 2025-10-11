Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.34 and traded as high as $5.77. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 178,796 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1267 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.1%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 3.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 255,725 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,524 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 22.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,275 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 22.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 787,542 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 143,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 0.3% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 780,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

