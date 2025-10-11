Whitbread (LON:WTB) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,906.21 ($38.81) and traded as high as GBX 3,278 ($43.78). Whitbread shares last traded at GBX 3,245 ($43.34), with a volume of 533,994 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,900 to GBX 3,500 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,600 to GBX 3,800 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,650.

Whitbread Stock Performance

Whitbread Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of £5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,307.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,139 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,906.21.

Whitbread is the owner of Premier Inn, the UK’s biggest

hotel brand, with 86,000 rooms in over 850 hotels

and a growing presence in Germany with 10,500 rooms in

59 hotels, offering quality accommodation at affordable

prices in great locations.

People are at the heart of our business. We employ over

38,000 team members in over 900 Premier Inn hotels

across the UK and Germany.

