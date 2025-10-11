WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $53.84 and traded as high as $56.99. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $55.31, with a volume of 171,494 shares traded.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGS. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $12,956,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 5,520.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,536,000 after buying an additional 214,202 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 17.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 142,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,886,000 after buying an additional 20,916 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 2.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 379,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,971,000 after buying an additional 8,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 395,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,094,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

