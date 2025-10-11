Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Upgraded at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Xencor’s FY2025 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.55) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.55) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on XNCR. Bank of America lowered shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Xencor from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Xencor from $32.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.22.

Xencor Stock Performance

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.05. Xencor has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $27.24. The firm has a market cap of $929.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.37. Xencor had a negative net margin of 121.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $43.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xencor will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xencor

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Xencor by 348.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,482 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Xencor by 23.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Xencor in the first quarter valued at $172,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Xencor by 2.1% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Xencor by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 348,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

