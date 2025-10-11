Yuanbao’s (YB) Hold (C+) Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reaffirmed their hold (c+) rating on shares of Yuanbao (NASDAQ:YB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Get Yuanbao alerts:

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Yuanbao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Report on YB

Yuanbao Trading Down 9.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:YB opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. Yuanbao has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.85.

Yuanbao (NASDAQ:YB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $149.36 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yuanbao during the 2nd quarter worth $370,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Yuanbao in the 2nd quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, WFM ASIA BVI Ltd bought a new position in Yuanbao in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,020,000.

About Yuanbao

(Get Free Report)

Our mission is to protect health and well-being through technology. We are a leading technology-driven online insurance distributor in China. We take pride in pioneering the seamless integration of insurance with cutting-edge technologies, and have constructed a highly efficient full consumer service cycle engine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yuanbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yuanbao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.