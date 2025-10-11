Zebra Technologies’ (ZBRA) “Hold (C)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reaffirmed their hold (c) rating on shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ZBRA. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $342.00 price target (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.56.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $275.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $311.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.39. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $205.73 and a fifty-two week high of $427.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.250-15.750 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 101.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

