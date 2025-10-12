111 Capital Sells 7,734 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

111 Capital decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,734 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.1% of 111 Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. 111 Capital’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Meta Platforms by 12.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,539 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.5% in the first quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.7% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,620 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the second quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.98, for a total value of $372,112.62. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 29,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,016,834.74. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total transaction of $364,386.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 9,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,702,038.29. The trade was a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,182 shares of company stock valued at $164,946,219. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial set a $880.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $925.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price (up previously from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $830.68.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $705.30 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $479.80 and a twelve month high of $796.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $752.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $679.24.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

