1,261 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. now owns 716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $577.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $591.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $562.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $458.82 and a 52 week high of $624.13.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

