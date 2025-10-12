1,616 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Get Align Technology alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 2,900.0% in the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 42.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 7,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $131.49 per share, with a total value of $996,168.24. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 184,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,318,418.05. This trade represents a 4.27% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Trading Down 4.6%

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $125.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.38. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.00 and a 1-year high of $246.19.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 11.04%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Align Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Align Technology from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Align Technology from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $210.00 price objective on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (down from $249.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Align Technology from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Align Technology

About Align Technology

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.