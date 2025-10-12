277 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Acquired by Talbot Financial LLC

Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 277 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 3.8%

NASDAQ:META opened at $705.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $752.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $679.24. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $479.80 and a 12 month high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total transaction of $352,223.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,412 shares in the company, valued at $6,371,837.64. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total transaction of $364,386.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 9,509 shares in the company, valued at $6,702,038.29. This represents a 5.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,182 shares of company stock worth $164,946,219. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on META. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $897.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $980.00 price target (up from $888.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $830.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.