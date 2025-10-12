6,176 Shares in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF $IFRA Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clifford Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Clifford Group LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth $285,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 11.4%

BATS IFRA opened at $52.09 on Friday. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average of $48.93.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

