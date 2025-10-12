6,448 Shares in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF $PRF Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 50.1% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PRF opened at $44.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.92. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $45.79.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

