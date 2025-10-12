Acadian Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:AAMI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Acadian Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:AAMI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.3333.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAMI. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Acadian Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Acadian Asset Management from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Acadian Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday.

Acadian Asset Management Trading Down 1.0%

AAMI stock opened at $44.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average of $36.94. Acadian Asset Management has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Acadian Asset Management had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 174.31%. The company had revenue of $124.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.07 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acadian Asset Management will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadian Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Acadian Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadian Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Acadian Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Acadian Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in Acadian Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Acadian Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $562,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acadian Asset Management

Acadian Asset Management Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

