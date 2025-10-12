Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Aflac from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Aflac from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFL

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL stock opened at $110.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.48. Aflac has a 52 week low of $96.95 and a 52 week high of $115.44. The company has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 15.32%.The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 12th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 52.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $102,570.00. Following the sale, the director owned 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,019.85. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aflac

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $432,201,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the first quarter worth approximately $140,746,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Aflac by 16.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,167,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,545,000 after buying an additional 594,971 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in Aflac in the second quarter worth approximately $60,954,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Aflac by 459.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 701,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,969,000 after buying an additional 575,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

(Get Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.