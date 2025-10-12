Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on A. UBS Group upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Rothschild Redb upgraded Agilent Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.69.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $136.62 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $96.43 and a 52-week high of $153.84. The stock has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.03.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.37. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 17.97%.The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 10,600.0% during the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

