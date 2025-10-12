Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.5714.

Get Agilysys alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGYS. Zacks Research upgraded Agilysys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AGYS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilysys

Agilysys Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Point Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 421 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Agilysys by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 69,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 25,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its position in Agilysys by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $109.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.96. Agilysys has a 1-year low of $63.71 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Agilysys had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 4.85%.The firm had revenue of $36.34 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Agilysys

(Get Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.