Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.5714.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGYS. Zacks Research upgraded Agilysys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th.
Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $109.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.96. Agilysys has a 1-year low of $63.71 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.98 and a beta of 0.61.
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Agilysys had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 4.85%.The firm had revenue of $36.34 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.
Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.
