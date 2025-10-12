Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alcoa from $38.00 to $42.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Alcoa from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Alcoa from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. B. Riley raised their price target on Alcoa from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Alcoa in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.04.

Alcoa Stock Down 5.3%

NYSE AA opened at $35.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $21.53 and a 52 week high of $47.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.20.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 7.86%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alcoa will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 10.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 1,096.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

