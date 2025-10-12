Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Down 8.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.6% during trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $245.00 to $240.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Alibaba Group traded as low as $157.25 and last traded at $158.76. 49,185,940 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 21,595,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.68.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Arete upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. CLSA increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.06.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alibaba Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alibaba Group Stock Down 8.6%

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1,960.0% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $378.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.36 and its 200 day moving average is $127.50.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.