Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Acquired by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $4,317,606,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,839,544,000 after buying an additional 14,307,345 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 43,865,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,783,364,000 after buying an additional 4,473,901 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Alphabet by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 33,403,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,034,992,000 after buying an additional 3,537,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 178.3% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. now owns 4,003,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $619,163,000 after buying an additional 2,565,400 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $236.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.66. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $256.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The business had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.95%.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,000,536.96. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,738 shares of company stock worth $59,135,475 in the last quarter. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Alphabet from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $236.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim increased their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.88.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

