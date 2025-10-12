AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$46.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.89.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AltaGas
AltaGas Price Performance
AltaGas Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.12%.
AltaGas Company Profile
AltaGas Ltd owns and operates a diversified basket of energy infrastructure businesses. Business is conducted through four segments: Midstream, power, utilities and corporate. Utility business owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution assets across North America. Midstream business subsequent to the sale of non-core midstream assets in Canada and also engaged in the natural gas liquid processing and extraction, transportation, and storage.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AltaGas
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Bassett Furniture: Buy Now, Sit Back, and Collect Dividends
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- AST SpaceMobile’s Big Win: Shares Soar on New Deal With Verizon
- About the Markup Calculator
- Catch the Next Bitcoin Rally With These 3 ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.