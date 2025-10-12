AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.3750.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Sunday, August 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMCX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Networks

AMC Networks Stock Down 4.7%

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMCX. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 254.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. RWWM Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 74.3% during the first quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 2,712,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,665,000 after buying an additional 1,156,267 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 12.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 11.4% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 50,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMCX opened at $7.52 on Friday. AMC Networks has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average is $6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $326.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.47.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $600.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.99 million. AMC Networks had a positive return on equity of 15.73% and a negative net margin of 7.42%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. AMC Networks has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMC Networks

(Get Free Report)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.