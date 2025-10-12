Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

AMRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Baird R W raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on Ameresco from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ameresco Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ameresco by 99.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Ameresco by 132.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ameresco by 57.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the period. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $38.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.89. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $40.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. Ameresco had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 3.34%.The business had revenue of $472.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ameresco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.900 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

