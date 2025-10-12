American Battery Technology Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ABAT)

American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 13,696 call options on the company. This is an increase of 138% compared to the average volume of 5,748 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Battery Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABAT. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in American Battery Technology by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,756 shares during the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Battery Technology during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Chico Wealth RIA bought a new stake in American Battery Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in American Battery Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Battery Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

American Battery Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ABAT opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $796.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of -1.64. American Battery Technology has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $7.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Battery Technology ( NASDAQ:ABAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter. American Battery Technology had a negative return on equity of 67.35% and a negative net margin of 1,090.07%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABAT shares. Wall Street Zen raised American Battery Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of American Battery Technology in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

American Battery Technology Company Profile

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

