Ameriflex Group Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Ameriflex Group Inc. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 27.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 10.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 103,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,062,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.2% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $236.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.31 and its 200-day moving average is $188.66. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $256.00.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. HSBC began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alphabet from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,213,984. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,738 shares of company stock valued at $59,135,475 over the last ninety days. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.