Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New $66,000 Investment in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,916 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 129.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 28,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 15,984 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 42,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 41.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 125,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 36,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 54.2% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $739,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 299,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,388,498. This represents a 12.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.37.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 4.5%

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.60 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $18.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average of $16.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 17.36%.The business had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 45.93%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

