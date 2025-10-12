Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New $78,000 Investment in Ares Capital Corporation $ARCC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 320.7% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 193.9% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 121.1% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Price Performance

ARCC stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average of $21.62. Ares Capital Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $23.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.68.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a net margin of 44.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 93.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Capital One Financial set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.81.

View Our Latest Research Report on ARCC

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.