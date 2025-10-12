Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes $68,000 Position in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 236 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $7,191,000. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 79,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,469,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target (up previously from $310.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $329.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.58.

In related news, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total value of $1,839,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,765,151.50. The trade was a 19.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $1,005,134.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 23,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,132,850.92. This trade represents a 12.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,665 shares of company stock valued at $7,438,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $287.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $282.91 and its 200 day moving average is $265.06. The company has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.54 and a fifty-two week high of $310.50.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $789.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.49 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 27.29%.Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Veeva Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.940-1.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.780-7.780 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

