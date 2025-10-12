Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,058,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Equinix by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,473,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its position in Equinix by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 2,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Equinix by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 60,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,065.00 to $925.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cfra Research cut shares of Equinix from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $798.00 to $804.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $960.65.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total value of $58,612.50. Following the sale, the director owned 17,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,935,708. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total transaction of $311,528.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,918,139.58. This trade represents a 5.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $800.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a PE ratio of 78.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $782.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $812.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $701.41 and a 1 year high of $994.03.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $6.42. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.22 EPS. Equinix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.670-38.480 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 183.74%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

