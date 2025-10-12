AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $695.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.15.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 10.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $658.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AMN Healthcare Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 137.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,097,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,844,000 after buying an additional 635,296 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 307.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 651,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,465,000 after buying an additional 491,454 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 321.4% in the second quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 639,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,226,000 after buying an additional 488,029 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth $11,831,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter worth $8,227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

