Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.25.

A number of research firms have commented on AMRZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amrize from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amrize in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Amrize in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Amrize in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research cut Amrize from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th.

Amrize Stock Performance

NYSE:AMRZ opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.69. Amrize has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $56.29.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Roald Brouwer acquired 2,000 shares of Amrize stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.88 per share, for a total transaction of $103,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,400. The trade was a 66.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen S. Clark acquired 5,000 shares of Amrize stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.82 per share, for a total transaction of $259,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,100. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,124,000 shares of company stock valued at $53,225,260.

Institutional Trading of Amrize

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Amrize in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in Amrize in the third quarter valued at $5,191,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amrize by 24.8% in the third quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Amrize in the third quarter valued at $4,091,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Amrize in the third quarter valued at $479,000.

About Amrize

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

Featured Stories

