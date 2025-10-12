Analysts Issue Forecasts for RenaissanceRe FY2026 Earnings

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RenaissanceRe in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Tunis now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $34.52 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $34.33. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for RenaissanceRe’s current full-year earnings is $26.04 per share.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $12.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.28 by $2.01. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 15.44%.The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 0.3%

RNR stock opened at $260.19 on Friday. RenaissanceRe has a twelve month low of $219.00 and a twelve month high of $300.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.21.

Institutional Trading of RenaissanceRe

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 707.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently 4.09%.

About RenaissanceRe

(Get Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.