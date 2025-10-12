Analysts Offer Predictions for Teck Resources Q3 Earnings

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Teck Resources in a report issued on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TCK. Desjardins cut Teck Resources from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stifel Canada upgraded Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. B. Riley cut Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Teck Resources Price Performance

About Teck Resources

(Get Free Report)

Trillium Acquisition Corp is a capital pool company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.